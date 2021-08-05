Blinken to Meet With Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba Thursday - US State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington on Thursday, according to the State Department's daily public schedule.

The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT).

Kuleba on Wednesday met with the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.