Blinken to Meet With Xi Jinping During Visit to China on Monday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing as part of his visit to the Asian state on Monday, Bloomberg reported, citing the US Department of State.

Blinken's Monday schedule published by the State Department amid Blinken's visit to Beijing earlier in the day did not include a meeting with the Chinese president.

The meeting is expected to start at 4:30 p.m. local time (08:30 GMT).