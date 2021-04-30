Blinken to Meet Zelenskyy During Visit to Ukraine on May 5-6 - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his upcoming trip to Kiev next week, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Friday.

"The Secretary will ...

travel to Kyiv, Ukraine, May 5-6, where he will meet with President Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister [Dmytro] Kuleba, other officials, and representatives of Ukrainian civil society to reaffirm unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression," Price said.

Blinken plans to encourage continued progress on Ukraine's institutional reform agenda, particularly anti-corruption action, Price added.