Blinken to Outline US Policy Toward China on Thursday - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is going to reveal the Biden administration policy toward China while delivering remarks at George Washington University at 10:00 a.m. EST (14:00 GMT) on Thursday, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"The Asia Society will host Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in delivering an address outlining the Administration's policy toward the People's Republic of China at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022," the State Department said in a press release.