Blinken to Participate in UNSC Meeting on Ukraine Thursday on Margins of UNGA - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will participate in a UN Security Council ministerial meeting on Ukraine on Thursday during the High-Level week at the United Nations General Assembly debate, Assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations Michele Sison said on Friday.

"On September 22, the Secretary will participate in the UN Security Council ministerial on the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine," Sison said during a conference call with reporters.