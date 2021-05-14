UrduPoint.com
Blinken To Push For Regional Peace At Upcoming Arctic Council Meeting - State Department

Fri 14th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Blinken to Push For Regional Peace at Upcoming Arctic Council Meeting - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will aim to promote peace at the upcoming May 19-20 Arctic Council ministerial meeting in Iceland's capital city of Reykjavik, State Department spokesperson Ned price revealed in a statement on Friday.

"During the meeting, the Secretary will advance efforts to sustain the Arctic as a region of peace, free of conflict, where Arctic Council members collaborate on shared priorities to protect the wellbeing of Arctic communities and address the ever-growing threat and impacts of the climate crisis," Price said.

Price pointed out that Blinken will have bilateral meetings with counterparts from other Arctic states.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday after a phone conversation between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Blinken that the two leaders agreed to hold a separate meeting on the sidelines of the session on May 20.

Price noted that Blinken will travel to Reykjavik May 17 and will meet with President Gudni Johannesson, Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, and Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thordarson.

Besides, Blinken will tour Keflavik Air Station, the spokesperson said.

Blinken's Iceland visit will be flanked on either side by visits to Denmark and Greenland where he is set to meet with the leadership of the nation and its autonomous territory.

The US anticipates the Arctic Council will lay out a 10-year strategic vision for managing resources at next week's council meeting, State Department regional coordinator James DeHart said on Wednesday.

The Arctic Council was established in 1996 in accordance with the Ottawa Declaration as a high-level intergovernmental forum that promotes cooperation in the region. The Arctic Council especially promotes cooperation in the field of environmental protection.

The Arctic Council is comprised of Denmark - including Greenland and the Faroe Islands - Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, Sweden, Finland and the United States.

