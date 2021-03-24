Blinken to Say in NATO Speech US Will Not Force Allies Into 'Us-or-Them' Choice With China

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will stress in his speech to NATO countries that the United States will not push its allies to choose between Washington and Beijing, according to the excerpts released by the State Department on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will stress in his speech to NATO countries that the United States will not push its allies to choose between Washington and Beijing , according to the excerpts released by the State Department on Wednesday.

"The United States won't force our allies into an 'us-or-them' choice with China.

There's no question that China's coercive behavior threatens our collective security and prosperity and that they are actively working to undercut the rules of the international system and the values we and our allies share," Blinken is set to say. "But that doesn't mean countries can't work with China where possible. The United States will. We can't afford not to - especially on challenges like climate change and health security,"