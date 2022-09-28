UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Speak With European Allies Today About 'Sabotage' Of Nord Stream - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 11:59 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to speak with several European partners later today about the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

"The Secretary I would expect within the coming days, potentially as soon as later today, will have an opportunity to speak to other European partners regarding what seems to be apparent acts of sabotage against the Nord Stream pipeline," Price said during a press briefing.

