Blinken to speak with Russian counterpart Lavrov Tuesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Russia said Monday that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would hold a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a time of heightened tensions between their countries over Ukraine.

"A face-to-face meeting is not planned," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing, Russian news agencies reported. She added: "Lavrov and Blinken will have a telephone conversation on Tuesday".