Open Menu

Blinken To Support Moldova's Western Hopes Against Russia

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Blinken to support Moldova's Western hopes against Russia

Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Moldova on Wednesday with plans to support the frontline country's Western aspirations amid alarm over Russian gains elsewhere.

Blinken will spend a day in Moldova at a time when Russia is scoring a series of battlefield victories in neighbouring Ukraine.

The visit coincides with a move by Georgia, another former Soviet republic, which Tuesday rammed through a law against "foreign influence" seen as inspired by the Kremlin.

Russian troops have been stationed for decades in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria, where speculation grew earlier this year that Moscow would attempt outright annexation.

Blinken will announce "a robust package of support" for Moldova, said Jim O'Brien, the US assistant secretary of state for Europe.

He said the aid would focus in part on energy. Moldova until recently imported nearly all its natural gas from Russia but has been seeking to diversify.

O'Brien said Blinken would also announce measures to boost democracy and counter disinformation ahead of elections later this year in which pro-European President Maia Sandu is seeking a new term.

O'Brien described Sandu's track record as a "success" but said she has been "a target of Russian disinformation and aggressive operations" since the moment she took office.

"Obviously the people of Moldova will have a chance to decide. We want them to decide in a free and fair environment with as little interference or disinformation as possible," O'Brien told reporters.

Blinken's trip comes a week after the European Union signed a security and defence pact with Moldova that is also aimed at helping the country defend against Russian threats, including in cyber security.

Moldovan foreign minister Mihai Popsoi called Blinken's visit a "strong signal of political and financial support" to the country.

"While some do everything to put us in difficulty, others come and help us and extend us this hand of friendly help to overcome these difficulties that others create for us, for which we are extremely grateful," he said, likely alluding to Russia.

Blinken last visited the tiny country weeks after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, when some made gloomy predictions that Moscow would also strike Moldova.

US officials say they no longer see an imminent threat from Russia, which has around 1,500 troops in Transnistria, but they are taking no chances.

Russia launched an assault on Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region two weeks ago, seeking to press its advantage before US weapons reach the front lines.

The clock is ticking down to the US presidential election in November.

President Joe Biden's Republican challenger, Donald Trump, has voiced admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Andrei Curararu, a security expert and co-founder of WatchDog.md, a think tank based in Moldova, said Blinken's 2022 visit had come at an "extreme alert" and uncertain time.

He said the latest trip could lay the groundwork for a more formal bilateral security agreement with the United States that Moldova has reached with France.

"A visit of this level also speaks to the fact that the Republic of Moldova is back on the US agenda," he said.

"(It is) also about possible risks and threats to national security," he said.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Democracy France European Union Visit Trump Alert Vladimir Putin Kharkiv Georgia United States Moldova Tank November Gas All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

50 minutes ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

10 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

15 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

16 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

19 hours ago
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

19 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

19 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

20 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

20 hours ago

More Stories From World