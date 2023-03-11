Blinken to Testify Before US House Panel on China Threat March 23 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will provide a congressional testimony on the alleged threat posed by China to the United States later in March, Fox news reported on Friday.

Blinken is expected to testify before the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on March 23 on 10:00 a.m. (15:00 GMT) on the alleged China threat as part of a hearing about the State Department budget request, which was published on Thursday, the report said.

Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul noted that he looks forward to getting Blinken before the panel and on the record about the Biden administration's strategy to confront the "generational threat" posed by China, the report said.

McCaul recommends that Blinken prepare for extensive questions on the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 as well, the report added.

US President Joe Biden's budget request for the State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for 2024 is $63.1 billion, including $400 million in discretionary funding to counter "specific problematic behaviors" by China globally through the Countering PRC Influence Fund and more than $13 billion on a range of programs to out-compete Beijing.