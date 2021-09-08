(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to testify on the US exit from Afghanistan before the House Foreign Affairs Committee next week.

The announcement comes after the Senate House Foreign Affairs committee announced that Blinken was set to testify before them as well.

The US top diplomat is slated to appear before the panel at 2:00 p.m. EST (6:00 p.m. GMT) on September 13 for a hybrid hearing entitled, "Afghanistan 2001- 2021: Evaluating the Withdrawal and US Policies," Chairman Gregory Meeks's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee schedule revealed that the US diplomat would appear before the panel at 10:00 a.m. on September 14 for a full committee hearing entitled, "Examining the US Withdrawal from Afghanistan."

The Biden administration has been criticized for failing to assess that the Afghan government would fall in 11 eleven days to the Taliban.

Moreover, the administration has more harshly been criticized for failing to evacuate all US and Afghan allies from Afghanistan before the August 31 deadline.