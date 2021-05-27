Blinken to Travel to Costa Rica Next Week for Talks on Migration - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) WASHINGTON, May 27 (Sputnik) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Costa Rica next week for talks on migration and security with Western Hemisphere leaders, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Blinken will travel on June 1-2 to San Jose, Costa Rica, where he will engage with senior leaders from Central America, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic, as well as Costa Rican government officials and civil society," Price said in a statement.

The top US diplomat is expected to meet with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada and Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano Quiros, Blinken for talks on bilateral relations.

Blinken will also participate in a meeting with senior leaders from member-states of the Central America Integration System (SICA), along with Mexico.

"Together, they will advance a collaborative approach to addressing the root causes of migration, including improving democratic governance, security, and economic opportunity for the people of Central America," Price said.

During the visit, Blinken will engage with his regional counterparts to discuss joint efforts to address bilateral and regional issues, he added.