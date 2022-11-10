UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Travel To Egypt For COP27 Conference On Friday - US State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Blinken to Travel to Egypt for COP27 Conference on Friday - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) and will then visit Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand, the State Department said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) and will then visit Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand, the State Department said in a press release.

"While in Sharm el-Sheikh, Blinken will join US President (Joe) Biden at COP-27 to help urge countries to implement their climate commitments, with all nationally-determined contributions to be aligned with the 1.5 degree Celsius goal of the Paris Agreement, and to help ensure the conference is responsive to the needs of developing countries," the release said.

Blinken will then head to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to support Biden at the US-ASEAN and East Asia summits.

They will reaffirm the United States' partnership with ASEAN and discuss regional and global challenges, including the ongoing humanitarian and human rights crisis in Myanmar, the release said.

In Bali, Indonesia, Blinken will support Biden at the Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders' Summit. They will reinforce the United States' commitment to work with the G20 partners to address key challenges such as climate change and the global impact of the Ukraine conflict, including on energy, food security and affordability, the release said.

In Bangkok, Thailand, Blinken will attend the APEC Ministerial Meeting to promote economic policies in the Asia-Pacific region for free, fair and open trade and investment and inclusive and sustainable growth, the release added.

Related Topics

Thailand United Nations Ukraine Egypt Visit Phnom Penh Paris Bangkok Indonesia Myanmar United States Cambodia All Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission agrees on bo ..

Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission agrees on boosting bilateral trade

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan wants to further strengthen institutional ..

Pakistan wants to further strengthen institutional linkages with GCC, members st ..

44 seconds ago
 Rana Tanveer Hussain blasts PTI's last regime for ..

Rana Tanveer Hussain blasts PTI's last regime for formulating weak economic poli ..

46 seconds ago
 Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan's interim bail ..

Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan's interim bail extended till November 23

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court issues detailed verdict on pe ..

Islamabad High Court issues detailed verdict on petition filed for disqualificat ..

5 minutes ago
 Moldova, France Agree to Develop Defense Cooperati ..

Moldova, France Agree to Develop Defense Cooperation - Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.