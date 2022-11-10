Blinken to Travel to Egypt for COP27 Conference on Friday - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) and will then visit Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand, the State Department said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) and will then visit Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand, the State Department said in a press release.

"While in Sharm el-Sheikh, Blinken will join US President (Joe) Biden at COP-27 to help urge countries to implement their climate commitments, with all nationally-determined contributions to be aligned with the 1.5 degree Celsius goal of the Paris Agreement, and to help ensure the conference is responsive to the needs of developing countries," the release said.

Blinken will then head to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to support Biden at the US-ASEAN and East Asia summits.

They will reaffirm the United States' partnership with ASEAN and discuss regional and global challenges, including the ongoing humanitarian and human rights crisis in Myanmar, the release said.

In Bali, Indonesia, Blinken will support Biden at the Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders' Summit. They will reinforce the United States' commitment to work with the G20 partners to address key challenges such as climate change and the global impact of the Ukraine conflict, including on energy, food security and affordability, the release said.

In Bangkok, Thailand, Blinken will attend the APEC Ministerial Meeting to promote economic policies in the Asia-Pacific region for free, fair and open trade and investment and inclusive and sustainable growth, the release added.