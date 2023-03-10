Blinken to Travel to Ethiopia, Niger From March 14-17 - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ethiopia and Niger next week for talks on a range of issues including the cessation of hostilities between the Ethiopian government and the restive Tigray region in the north, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ethiopia and Niger next week for talks on a range of issues including the cessation of hostilities between the Ethiopian government and the restive Tigray region in the north, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Ethiopia and Niger March 14-17, 2023. On March 15, the Secretary will visit Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he will discuss implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement to advance peace and promote transitional justice in northern Ethiopia," Price said in a statement.

During his visit to Addis Ababa, Blinken will also hold talks with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on shared priorities including food security, climate, energy and health, Price said. The top US diplomat will also meet with humanitarian organizations and civil society actors for talks on humanitarian aid, food security and human rights.

Blinken will then make the first-ever visit by a US secretary of state to Niger on March 16 for talks with President Mohamed Bazoum and Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou in Niamey, Price said.

"He will discuss ways to advance the US-Niger partnership on diplomacy, democracy, development, and defense," Price said.

Blinken's visit to the country will also include encounters with young people from Niger's conflict zones who have completed the UN-sponsored Disarmament, Demobilization, Reintegration, and Reconciliation (DDRR) program, which seeks to facilitate transitions into civilian life.

He will also seek to advance agreements on collaboration achieved during the US-Africa Leaders Summit on issues including regional peace, security, climate and governance, Price said.