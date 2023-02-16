UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Travel To Germany, Turkey, Greece February 16-22 - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday will embark on a trip to Germany, Turkey and Greece, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

" Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Germany, Türkiye, and Greece February 16-22, 2023," Price said on Wednesday.

"On February 16, he will travel to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, where he will participate in a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings to discuss continued support for Ukraine, assistance to Turkiye and the Syrian people, and our commitment to transatlantic security and a rules-based international order."

February 19, he added, Blinken will visit Incirlik Air Base in Turkey to see US efforts to help Turkey respond to the earthquakes before heading to Greece for talks with top officials and a strategic dialogue.

