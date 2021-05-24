Blinken to Travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, Amman to Reduce Tensions in Mideast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that he would travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo and Amman to contribute to reducing tensions in the middle East.

"At the request of [US] President [Joe] Biden, I am traveling to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman to meet with the parties to support their efforts to solidify a ceasefire.

The United States has engaged in intensive diplomacy to bring an end to the hostilities and reduce tensions," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

The White House confirmed Blinken's plans to pay a visit to the Middle East later this week.