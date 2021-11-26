Blinken to Travel to Latvia, Sweden November 29 to December 2 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to Latvia and Sweden next week where he will meet with the countries' officials and participate in NATO and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) ministerial events, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary Blinken will begin his trip in Riga, Latvia, where he will meet with President Egils Levits, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, and Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics to affirm the strong partnership between Latvia and the United States," Price said in a statement.

"While in Riga, the Secretary will hold bilateral meetings with Allied counterparts and attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial to consult with Allies on issues central to the NATO Alliance and the security of the Transatlantic community."

On December 1, Blinken will travel to Stockholm to take part in the OSCE Ministerial Council.

"The Ministers will discuss concerns about the Europe-Eurasia region's security environment and the need to strengthen it through upholding OSCE principles," the spokesman noted.

Blinken will also meet with Swedish officials to discuss bilateral ties.