UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Travel To Latvia, Sweden November 29 To December 2 - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 07:10 PM

Blinken to Travel to Latvia, Sweden November 29 to December 2 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to Latvia and Sweden next week where he will meet with the countries' officials and participate in NATO and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) ministerial events, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary Blinken will begin his trip in Riga, Latvia, where he will meet with President Egils Levits, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, and Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics to affirm the strong partnership between Latvia and the United States," Price said in a statement.

"While in Riga, the Secretary will hold bilateral meetings with Allied counterparts and attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial to consult with Allies on issues central to the NATO Alliance and the security of the Transatlantic community."

On December 1, Blinken will travel to Stockholm to take part in the OSCE Ministerial Council.

"The Ministers will discuss concerns about the Europe-Eurasia region's security environment and the need to strengthen it through upholding OSCE principles," the spokesman noted.

Blinken will also meet with Swedish officials to discuss bilateral ties.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Europe Riga Stockholm Alliance Price United States Sweden Latvia December

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

26 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to devel ..

Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to develop economic, trade ties betwee ..

26 minutes ago
 Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in r ..

56 minutes ago
 AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

60 minutes ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.