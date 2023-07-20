Blinken to Travel to Tonga, New Zealand, Australia July 24-29 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Tonga, New Zealand and Australia on July 24-29 for talks with Pacific allies on regional security and other issues, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

� "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Tonga, New Zealand, and Australia, July 24-29," Miller said in a statement.

The trip will culminate in Brisbane on July 28-29, when Blinken will attend the Australia-US Ministerial Consultations and hold bilateral talks on enhancing security cooperation and advancing efforts on climate and clean energy.

Prior to arriving in Australia, Blinken will on July 26 dedicate a new US Embassy in Nukuʻalofa and hold talks with Tongan officials on "shared democratic values and vision of a connected, prosperous, peaceful, and resilient Pacific region," Miller said.

Blinken will then travel to Wellington for "important discussions on shared priorities" with senior New Zealand officials, Miller added. While in Wellington, Blinken will also show support for the US women's National Team by attending the FIFA Women's World Cup.