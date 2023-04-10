Close
Blinken To Travel To UK, Ireland, Vietnam, Japan - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Blinken to Travel to UK, Ireland, Vietnam, Japan - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the United Kingdom, Ireland, Vietnam and Japan starting Tuesday, according to a release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Vietnam, and Japan, April 11-18, 2023," the release stated.

He will first accompany US President Biden on his trip to the UK and Ireland from April 11-14.

Then, he will visit Asia, where he will meet with senior officials in Hanoi to discuss a "shared vision of a connected, prosperous, peaceful, and resilient Indo-Pacific region," and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Partnership.

Lastly, he will attend the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Karuizawa, Japan to discuss global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, food and energy security, and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

More Stories From World

