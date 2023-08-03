Blinken to UN Security Council: Famine, Starvation Must Not Be Used as Weapons of War

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday told the UN Security Council (UNSC) that famine and starvation must not be weaponized and urged countries to sign a new draft communique committing to ending said practices as weapons of war

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday told the UN Security Council (UNSC) that famine and starvation must not be weaponized and urged countries to sign a new draft communique committing to ending said practices as weapons of war.

"Nearly 90 countries, including the United States, have already signed a new joint communique that we drafted and circulated, committing to end the use of famine, starvation and food as weapons of war. Hunger must not be weaponized. I urge all member states to join this communique," Blinken said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Blinken noted that the UN Security Council is charged with preserving international peace and security and that task goes hand-in-hand with strengthening global food security - a goal for which all states share a common responsibility.

The secretary of state made the comments in relation to the increasing number of people facing extreme food deprivation due to armed conflicts and that number stood at 171 million in 2022.

Sudan, Myanmar and Yemen are among the most affected countries while Burkina Faso, South Sudan and Somalia could also face famine next year unless the world decides to act, Blinken said.

Blinken called on countries to significantly increase the assistance aimed at fighting extreme hunger and prevent famine.