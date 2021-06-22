Blinken to Underscore Nord 2 Stream Opposition in Talks With German Leaders - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will emphasize the Biden administration's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project during upcoming meetings with the German leadership, Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Phillip Reeker said.

"We will certainly underscore our belief that the pipeline is a Russian geopolitical project that threatens Europe's energy security and certainly undermines the security of Ukraine and other Eastern countries," Reeker said during a briefing on Monday.

Reeker also said there is a "very low likelihood" the pipeline will remain offline despite Blinken's continued efforts to urge Germany to halt the project.