Blinken To Underscore Nord 2 Stream Opposition In Talks With German Leaders - State Dept.
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will emphasize the Biden administration's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project during upcoming meetings with the German leadership, Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Phillip Reeker said.
"We will certainly underscore our belief that the pipeline is a Russian geopolitical project that threatens Europe's energy security and certainly undermines the security of Ukraine and other Eastern countries," Reeker said during a briefing on Monday.
Reeker also said there is a "very low likelihood" the pipeline will remain offline despite Blinken's continued efforts to urge Germany to halt the project.