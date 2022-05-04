UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Unveil Biden Administration Policy Toward China On Thursday - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Blinken to Unveil Biden Administration Policy Toward China on Thursday - US State Dept.

Washington (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will unveil the Biden administration's policy toward China during his visit to George Washington University on Thursday, the State Department said.

"The Asia Society will host Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in delivering an address outlining the Administration's policy toward the People's Republic of China at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022," the State Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

While the release of the Biden administration's policy toward China is long overdue, no major shifts should be expected in the new approach to dealing with the United States' largest economic partner, according to media reports.

The new policy will be largely based on the one inherited from the Trump administration and the full text of the document itself will not be made public for some time, the reports said.

Relations between the United States and China have been strained amid a range of problems, including on the issue of Taiwan, tariffs and Beijing's relations with Moscow

Related Topics

Moscow China Washington Visit Trump Beijing George United States May Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

16 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

1 day ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

1 day ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

1 day ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.