UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Visit Brussels April 3-5 To Attend NATO Ministerial - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Blinken to Visit Brussels April 3-5 to Attend NATO Ministerial - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels next week to attend the NATO foreign ministers meeting, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vendant Patel said in a statement on Thrusday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium, April 3-5, to attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial and the tenth US-EU Energy Council meeting. During the NATO Foreign Ministerial, Secretary Blinken will emphasize continued US support for Ukraine and our commitment to transatlantic security and the rules-based international order," Patel said.

Blinken during the US-EU Energy Council meeting will underscore the need to ensure energy security and accelerate the clean energy transition, Patel said.

The top US diplomat during the visit will also hold bilateral meetings with European Union High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba, Patel said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine European Union Visit Brussels Belgium April Top

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Turkish leader’s congratu ..

UAE President receives Turkish leader’s congratulations on new leadership appo ..

28 minutes ago
 Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

2 hours ago
 ‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Bill ..

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaig ..

3 hours ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

3 hours ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

4 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.