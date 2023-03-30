Blinken to Visit Brussels April 3-5 to Attend NATO Ministerial - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels next week to attend the NATO foreign ministers meeting, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vendant Patel said in a statement on Thrusday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium, April 3-5, to attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial and the tenth US-EU Energy Council meeting. During the NATO Foreign Ministerial, Secretary Blinken will emphasize continued US support for Ukraine and our commitment to transatlantic security and the rules-based international order," Patel said.

Blinken during the US-EU Energy Council meeting will underscore the need to ensure energy security and accelerate the clean energy transition, Patel said.

The top US diplomat during the visit will also hold bilateral meetings with European Union High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba, Patel said.