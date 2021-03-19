UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken To Visit Brussels From March 22-25, Attend NATO Ministerial - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Blinken to Visit Brussels From March 22-25, Attend NATO Ministerial - State Dept.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit Brussels from Monday to Thursday to attend a NATO Ministerial and meet with the European Union and Belgian officials, the US State Department said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium, from March 22-25 to attend the NATO Ministerial, engage with European Union leaders, and meet with Belgian officials. The meetings in Brussels reaffirm the United States' commitment to our Allies and European partners on our shared agenda," the State Department said in a press release.

Blinken plans to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and reaffirm Washington's "determination to strengthen the Transatlantic alliance and reinvigorate our ties with Allies through NATO," according to the department.

"These meetings [during the NATO Ministerial] will be an opportunity for Ministers to discuss the NATO 2030 proposals for Alliance adaptation, concerns over China and Russia, as well as climate change, cyber security, combatting terrorism, energy security, and other common challenges we face together," the press release read.

Blinken also plans to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès during his trip to Brussels.

More Stories From World

