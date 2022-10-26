UrduPoint.com

Blinken to Visit Canada on Thursday-Friday for Talks on Russia, Indo-Pacific - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay his first official visit to Canada on Thursday and Friday for talks on a range of issues including the coordinated response to Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday

"This visit will strengthen our vital partnership with Canada to address shared goals, including providing continued support for Ukraine, addressing the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, deepening our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Arctic regions, and advancing cooperation on migration and refugee resettlement in the Americas and across the world," the release said.

Canada's Global Affairs in a separate press release said talks with Blinken would also address "the situation in Iran."

While in Ottawa, Blinken will meet with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

Blinken and Joly will visit a community center in Ottawa supporting Ukrainian refugees before traveling to Montreal to tour a lithium recycling facility in Quebec.

Blinken's visit comes on the heels of Joly's recent trip to Washington in September, and comes just days ahead of next week's G-7 foreign ministers meeting in Germany.

