Blinken To Visit China Following Biden-Xi Talks: White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Blinken to visit China following Biden-Xi talks: White House

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China early next year in a sign of easing tensions following talks between the two countries' presidents, US officials said

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China early next year in a sign of easing tensions following talks between the two countries' presidents, US officials said.

The White House, in a statement after talks between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, said Blinken would travel to China "to follow up on their discussions".

A senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the two countries were working "to schedule a visit tentatively planned for early next year".

Blinken's visit would be the first by a US secretary of state since Mike Pompeo, who served under then-president Donald Trump, paid a brief visit in 2018.

