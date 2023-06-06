UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Visit China In Coming Weeks, Engage With Top Chinese Officials - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Blinken to Visit China in Coming Weeks, Engage with Top Chinese Officials - Reports

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be visiting China in the coming weeks to engage with top Chinese officials and might even meet with President Xi Jinping, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be visiting China in the coming weeks to engage with top Chinese officials and might even meet with President Xi Jinping, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Blinken's visit would come as relations between China and the US continue to worsen, and as Washington seeks the resumption of high-level communication, the report said.

The report added that there is no fixed time frame for Blinken's visit to China.

Related Topics

China Washington Visit Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

US Received Info in 2022 Claiming Ukraine Planned ..

US Received Info in 2022 Claiming Ukraine Planned to Attack Nord Stream Pipeline ..

4 minutes ago
 RPO, CPO open police Tahaffuz Markaz, sign MoU wit ..

RPO, CPO open police Tahaffuz Markaz, sign MoU with bars

6 minutes ago
 Germany Working With Ukraine, G7 to Clear Up Kakho ..

Germany Working With Ukraine, G7 to Clear Up Kakhovka Dam Incident - Foreign Min ..

4 minutes ago
 Ex-captain Henry returns to France squad for women ..

Ex-captain Henry returns to France squad for women's World Cup

4 minutes ago
 Shams Hamzazai urges govt to establish veterinary ..

Shams Hamzazai urges govt to establish veterinary university in Loralai

2 minutes ago
 Incentivize foreign remittance in the form of tax ..

Incentivize foreign remittance in the form of tax rebates; Rawalpindi Chamber of ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.