Blinken to Visit China in Coming Weeks, Engage with Top Chinese Officials - Reports

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be visiting China in the coming weeks to engage with top Chinese officials and might even meet with President Xi Jinping, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be visiting China in the coming weeks to engage with top Chinese officials and might even meet with President Xi Jinping, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Blinken's visit would come as relations between China and the US continue to worsen, and as Washington seeks the resumption of high-level communication, the report said.

The report added that there is no fixed time frame for Blinken's visit to China.