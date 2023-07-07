Open Menu

Blinken To Visit Indonesia, Accompany Biden On Trip To UK, Lithuania - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 06:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss Russia and the situation in the South China Sea during his upcoming trip to Indonesia, and will accompany President Joe Biden on his trip to the UK and to the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Friday.

"In advance of the Secretary's travel to Indonesia, he will accompany President Biden on his trip to the United Kingdom and Lithuania for NATO meetings from July 9-12," Miller said in a statement.

While in Indonesia, Blinken will participate in the annual US-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and ASEAN Regional Forum.

He will stress Washington's commitment to ASEAN centrality and support for the ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, according to the statement.

"He will address economic cooperation, the global fight against climate change, the ongoing crisis in Burma, the situation in the South China Sea, and Russia's war against Ukraine," Miller said.

Blinken will also participate in the second US-Indonesia Strategic Dialogue with his counterpart, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, he added.

