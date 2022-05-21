Blinken to Visit Japan May 21-24 for Quad Leaders Summit, Bilateral Talks - US State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Japan over the weekend to participate in the Quad Leaders Summit and in bilateral meetings with Japanese government officials, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken will travel to Tokyo, Japan, May 21-24 to accompany President Biden on his first official trip to Asia as President to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and attend the Quad Leaders' Summit," Price said in a press release on Friday.

Blinken will meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and other senior Japanese officials to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, North Korea's recent missile test launches, bilateral trade and security in the Indo-Pacific, Price added.