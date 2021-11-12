Blinken to Visit Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal From November 15-20 - Department of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make his first official visit to Africa - Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal - from November 15-20, the US Department of State said.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken will visit Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal from November 15-20, underscoring the depth and breadth of our relationships with African partners," the Department of State said in a statement on late Thursday.

During the visit, Blinken will meet the countries' leadership as well as boost the US-Africa cooperation on shared global priorities, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, building the inclusive global economy, combating the climate crisis, enhancing democracies as well as promoting peace and security.