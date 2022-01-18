UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Visit Kiev On Thursday - Reports

Published January 18, 2022

Blinken to Visit Kiev on Thursday - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kiev on Thursday, ZN.ua reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to ZN.ua, the agenda of negotiations is not known yet.

