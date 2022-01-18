- Home
Blinken To Visit Kiev On Thursday - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kiev on Thursday, ZN.ua reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
According to ZN.ua, the agenda of negotiations is not known yet.
