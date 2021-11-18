UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Visit Nigeria, Sign $2.17Bln Development Assistance Agreement - State Dept.

Blinken to Visit Nigeria, Sign $2.17Bln Development Assistance Agreement - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Nigeria later on Thursday where he will sign a new assistance agreement worth $2.17 billion to support the country's economy, the US State Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Nigeria later on Thursday where he will sign a new assistance agreement worth $2.17 billion to support the country's economy, the US State Department said.

"Secretary Antony J. Blinken will visit Nigeria November 18-19, where he will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama," the State Department said in a press release. "(T)he Secretary will celebrate the signing of the $2.17 billion Development Objective Assistance Agreement with the Vice President, which will play a role in supporting a healthier, more educated, prosperous, stable, and resilient Nigeria."

During the meeting with Nigerian officials, Blinken will focus on global health security cooperation as well as on� expanding energy access and economic growth and revitalizing democracy, the release said.

According to the release, Nigeria remains the United States' second largest trading partner with trade totaling more that $10 billion in 2019.

Last week, the State Department said Blinken is also expected to host a roundtable discussion for digital sector entrepreneurs and meet with religious leaders.

Blinken trip to Africa commenced on November 15 with his visit to Kenya and he will conclude the trip with a stop in Senegal the country's role as a democratic, economic and security leader in West Africa.

