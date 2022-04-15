Blinken to Visit Panama April 19-20 for Conference on Migration - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Panama on April 19-20 for a ministerial conference on migration, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken will travel to Panama April 19-20 to co-host a Ministerial Conference on Migration and Protection with the Government of Panama. Following the commitments expressed at the Regional Migration Ministerial in Colombia in October 2021, Secretary Blinken and representatives of regional governments participating in the Ministerial will discuss collaboration on safe, orderly, and humane migration throughout our hemisphere," Price said.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will join Blinken in Panama.