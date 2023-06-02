Blinken to Visit Saudi Arabia June 6-8 to Discuss Strategic Cooperation - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Saudi Arabia from June 6-8 to discuss strategic cooperation on global and regional issues, the State Department said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Saudi Arabia June 6-8 to meet with Saudi officials to discuss US-Saudi strategic cooperation on regional and global issues and a range of bilateral issues including economic and security cooperation," the statement said.

On June 7, Blinken will participate in the US-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting where he will discuss the growing cooperation with the GCC partners on security, stability, de-escalation, regional integration and economic opportunities across the middle East, the statement said.

The next day, Blinken will co-host a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), the release added.

Blinken plans to highlight the critical role of the coalition in addressing the extremist continuing threat in the region, according to the release.