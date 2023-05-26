Blinken to Visit Sweden, Norway, Finland Next Week to Discuss National Security, Economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Sweden, Norway, and Finland from May 29 to June 2 to discuss cooperation on top national security and economic priorities, the State Department said on Friday.

