Blinken To Visit Sweden, Norway, Finland Next Week To Discuss National Security, Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023

Blinken to Visit Sweden, Norway, Finland Next Week to Discuss National Security, Economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Sweden, Norway, and Finland from May 29 to June 2 to discuss cooperation on top national security and economic priorities, the State Department said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Sweden, Norway, and Finland from May 29 to June 2 to deepen transatlantic cooperation on top national security and economic priorities," the statement said.

