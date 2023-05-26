(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in Sweden on May 30 on an official visit, during which he will meet with the country's leadership, the Swedish government announced on Friday.

"On Tuesday 30 May, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Sweden.

On the first day of the visit, he will meet with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström at Luleå air base, Norrbotten Wing (F 21)," the government announcement said.

Blinken and the Swedish leaders will hold a press conference after the meeting, according to the statement.

The US secretary of state is expected to then travel to Norway to participate in an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo from May 31-June 1.