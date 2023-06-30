Open Menu

Blinken To Visit Trinidad And Tobago, Guyana Next Month For Caribbean Talks - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 07:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the dual-island country Trinidad and Tobago to meet with heads of government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) before traveling to Guyana for talks with the country's leadership, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago July 5, 2023. Secretary Blinken will participate in the Caribbean Community Heads of Government meeting and the 50th Anniversary of CARICOM celebration," Miller said in a statement.

Blinken will engage with the heads of government on "pressing issues" in the region, the statement said.

The meeting follows and builds on a trip by US Vice President Kamala Harris to The Bahamas earlier this month, where she co-hosted the US-Caribbean Leaders Meeting, the statement added.

Blinken will then travel to Guyana on July 6 to meet with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Foreign Minister Hugh Todd and key cabinet members, the statement said.

Blinken will discuss "priority bilateral issues" with the officials, including food and energy security, decarbonization, climate resilience and regional migration, the statement said.

