Blinken To Visit UK This Week To Attend G7, Discuss Russia's Ukraine Buildup - State Dept.

Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:17 PM

Blinken to Visit UK This Week to Attend G7, Discuss Russia's Ukraine Buildup - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the United Kingdom on December 10-12 to attend a G7 meeting and discuss Russian military buildup near Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday

"Secretary Blinken will first travel to Liverpool, United Kingdom, December 10-12 to attend the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' Meeting," Price said, adding that Blinken will also visit Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand during the trip.

Blinken will be speaking with G7 members, as well as his counterparts from Australia, India, South Korea and ASEAN nations, Price noted.

"Secretary Blinken will discuss a range of issues, including geopolitical and security matters, the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine's border, development infrastructure through the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, COVID-19 vaccines and global health security, and growth in the Indo-Pacific region," the spokesman added.

