Blinken To Visit Ukraine Next Month Ahead Of Biden-Putin Summit - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 03:30 AM

Blinken to Visit Ukraine Next Month Ahead of Biden-Putin Summit - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken will be visiting Ukraine in May ahead of the not yet confirmed Biden-Putin summit that is expected to take place during the summer, CNN reported.

According to a Ukrainian government source cited by the channel on Monday evening, negotiations between the United States and Ukraine about Blinken's visit to Kiev in May are ongoing while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also hopes to have a meeting with President Joe Biden ahead of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With respect to the potential Biden-Putin summit, the report said it will take place only after Biden's meetings with the leaders of the G7 and NATO partner states.

More Stories From World

