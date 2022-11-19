UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Visit World Cup In Qatar Joined By Mexican, Canadian Officials - US State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022

Blinken to Visit World Cup in Qatar Joined by Mexican, Canadian Officials - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and will be joined by Qatari, Mexican and Canadian government officials, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Educational and Cultural Affairs Stacy White said during a press briefing.

"On Monday in Doha, we'll bring sports diplomacy to the forefront as part of Secretary Blinken's visit to the World Cup. He will be joined at a youth soccer clinic by Qatari government officials, the foreign secretary of Mexico, and the Minister of International Development of Canada," White said on Friday.

In addition, US Soccer President Cindy Cone will also participate and accompany Blinken during his visit to that clinic, White added.

Blinken will travel to Qatar on November 21-22 to launch the fifth annual US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue and meet with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to the State Department.

Qatar is the first country in the Arab world with a majority Muslim population that will host the FIFA World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be held from November 20 to December 18.

