Blinken Told Russia's Lavrov Biden Will Respond Firmly To Moscow Actions - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:19 AM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov said President Joe Biden is resolved to protect Washington's interests and will firmly respond to any actions by Moscow, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Price said in a statement. "Secretary Blinken reiterated President Biden's resolve to protect US citizens and act firmly in defense of US interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies."

The two officials discussed cooperation on the Arctic Council where they will meet next week and commitment to continuing discussions on issues of mutual concern.

More Stories From World

