UrduPoint.com

Blinken Told Russia's Lavrov Return To JCPOA Deal With Iran To Become Pointless Soon

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:22 PM

Blinken Told Russia's Lavrov Return to JCPOA Deal With Iran to Become Pointless Soon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday discussed the progress made on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and noted that there was not much time left before a return to the original agreement becomes pointless

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday discussed the progress made on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and noted that there was not much time left before a return to the original agreement becomes pointless.

"Yes, we (Blinken and Lavrov) focused on the JCPOA," Blinken said during a press briefing at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development conference in Paris. "Given what Iran is doing with its nuclear program (...), we are getting closer and closer to a point where simply returning to compliance with the JCPOA won't recapture the benefits of the agreement."

Blinken reiterated that both Russia and the US are interested in seeing a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.

Earlier in the day, following a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Lavrov said that Tehran is ready to resume negotiations on the JCPOA in Vienna as soon as possible.

In 2015, Iran signed the nuclear deal with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and severely reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was inked.

In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna Paris Tehran Progress United Kingdom United States April June 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Opposition wants old voting system for rigging pur ..

Opposition wants old voting system for rigging purpose: Usman Dar

56 seconds ago
 Anti-measles campaign to be launch in Sukkur

Anti-measles campaign to be launch in Sukkur

57 seconds ago
 Dry weather forecast in Balochistan

Dry weather forecast in Balochistan

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to further strengthen bilateral t ..

Pakistan desires to further strengthen bilateral ties with UK

45 minutes ago
 Peshawar victorious in CPL opener

Peshawar victorious in CPL opener

45 minutes ago
 Agri development, farmers welfare govt's top prior ..

Agri development, farmers welfare govt's top priorities: Saqib

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.