Blinken Told State Dept. Not to Discuss Attempted Mutiny in Russia With Anyone - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an urgent cable late on Friday told the US State Department personnel not to discuss an attempted mutiny in Russia with anyone, Axios reported citing three US officials.

According to the report, if US diplomats were asked about developments in Russia by foreign representatives, the cable said they should only say Washington is monitoring the situation. The cable also said the situation was being dealt with directly by the secretary and his closest staff.

An official told the news portal that some people among those who received the cable had the impression that it was sent to make sure no US diplomat made any statements that could have made it seem Washington was in any way involved in the crisis in Russia. Another official said the situation in Russia was unclear at the moment the cable was sent, and it seemed Blinken wanted to learn more about the situation before any statements could be made by US officials.

The private military company Wagner Group seized a Russian army headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night. Prior to that move, Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's field camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny. Prigozhin said the Wagner Group forces were heading to the Russian capital, Moscow.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been involved in negotiations with Prigozhin, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation.

Prigozhin followed up by saying that the Wagner Group would retreat to its bases. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped and he moves to Belarus.