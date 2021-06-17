UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, Top Libyan Diplomat, Discuss Upcoming Berlin Conference In Call - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Blinken, Top Libyan Diplomat, Discuss Upcoming Berlin Conference in Call - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the upcoming Berlin Conference on Libya with his Libyan counterpart, interim Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush, on Thursday, State Department Spokesperson Ned price stated in a readout of their call.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the upcoming June 23 Second Berlin Conference on Libya and underscored the importance of ensuring national elections are held in December 2021," Price said.

The conference, which will take place in Berlin on June 23, will include discussions about the progress made in stabilizing Libya so far, preparations for the December 24 national elections, and further steps needed to bolster Libya's security and economy.

Blinken and Mangoush also discussed the importance of maintaining an October 2020 ceasefire agreement in Libya, as well as the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from the country. The ceasefire and troop withdrawal are also expected to be on the Berlin Conference's agenda.

Related Topics

Berlin Progress Price Libya June October December 2020 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE’s support for Yemen in addressing COVID-19 h ..

49 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 27 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qala ..

57 minutes ago

EU must use all vaccine options to beat Covid: EMA ..

20 minutes ago

Football: Euro 2020 tables

20 minutes ago

Sri Lanka coach Arthur says focus on England despi ..

20 minutes ago

US Supreme Court backs church rejection of gay fos ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.