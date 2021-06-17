Blinken, Top Libyan Diplomat, Discuss Upcoming Berlin Conference in Call - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the upcoming Berlin Conference on Libya with his Libyan counterpart, interim Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush, on Thursday, State Department Spokesperson Ned price stated in a readout of their call.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the upcoming June 23 Second Berlin Conference on Libya and underscored the importance of ensuring national elections are held in December 2021," Price said.

The conference, which will take place in Berlin on June 23, will include discussions about the progress made in stabilizing Libya so far, preparations for the December 24 national elections, and further steps needed to bolster Libya's security and economy.

Blinken and Mangoush also discussed the importance of maintaining an October 2020 ceasefire agreement in Libya, as well as the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from the country. The ceasefire and troop withdrawal are also expected to be on the Berlin Conference's agenda.