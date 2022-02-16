UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Transatlantic Quad Discuss Response To Russian Over Ukraine - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Blinken, Transatlantic Quad Discuss Response to Russian Over Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with counterparts from the Transatlantic Quad to coordinate on a response to a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the leaders' call.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden in a press conference said it would be "good" if Moscow is pulling back troops from the Ukraine border as the Russian Foreign Ministry said, although the US has yet to verify this.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss to further coordinate implementation of the massive consequences and severe costs to be imposed if Russia invades Ukraine," Price said on Tuesday.

The parties also expressed resolute support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a commitment to transatlantic coordination to counter Russian threats to European security, Price added.

Russia denies accusations that it intends to launch an invasion of Ukraine or any other country, expressing its own concerns with NATO activity in Eastern Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Resolute Price United Kingdom Border From

Recent Stories

SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharj ..

SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharjah Sports Council

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to t ..

Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to their owners in 2021

1 hour ago
 Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at G ..

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at Gulfood 2022

3 hours ago
 Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state v ..

Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state visit

3 hours ago
 Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career ..

Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career at Xposure 2022

3 hours ago
 International Publishers Association to organise s ..

International Publishers Association to organise symposium on impact of Covid pa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>