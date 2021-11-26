Blinken Trip to Europe Good Opportunity to Assess Situation at Ukraine Border- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to Europe next week is a great opportunity to assess the situation at the Ukraine-Russia border together with NATO and OSCE, Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried said on Friday.

Blinken will head to Latvia and Sweden next week where he will meet with the senior officials and participate in NATO and OSCE ministerial events.

"It is a very good opportunity for him to assess this (situation at the Ukrainian border) with our allies in NATO and OSCE," Donfried said during a press briefing.