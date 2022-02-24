Blinken, Truss Discuss Cooperation to Put Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his UK counterpart, Elizabeth Truss, discussed recent cooperation between the two countries to impose new sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine situation, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss," Price said in a press release. "They discussed the extensive bilateral coordination on developing and executing swift and severe economic measures against Russia."

The United States and its European allies imposed new sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Under new treaties, Moscow pledged to ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.

The US sanctions target Russia's Vnesheconombank, or VEB, and the Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company (PSB), the country's sovereign debt, its elites and their families. President Joe Biden vowed that more sanctions will follow if the situation in Ukraine escalates further.

Russia's decision came after the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics significantly worsened.