Blinken, Truss Discuss Situation Around Ukraine - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the tensions around Ukraine with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss after her visit to Russia earlier in the week, the US State Department said Saturday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss today about acute and shared concerns that Russia may be considering launching further military aggression against Ukraine in the coming days," the statement read.

The two sides also discussed international efforts to "seek a meaningful dialogue with Russia on mutual security concerns that could lead to a diplomatic resolution," the State Department said.

Blinken further stressed the importance of the US working together with NATO allies and European partners to impose "swift, severe costs" on Russia in response to "any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine," according to the statement.