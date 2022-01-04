UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Coordination Amid Escalation In Ukraine - State Dept.

January 04, 2022

Blinken, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Coordination Amid Escalation in Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with his Turkish counterpart coordination efforts amid Russian-Ukrainian tensions as well as the normalization process with Armenia, the State Department said in a press release on Monday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu discussed the importance of continued coordination regarding the threat of Russian escalation in Ukraine.  They also discussed issues related to the Horn of Africa, Turkey's appointment of a Special Envoy to discuss the process of normalization with Armenia," the release said.

The two diplomats also discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation as NATO allies in areas of mutual concern, the release added.

